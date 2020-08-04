Barry “Goldie” Edward Davis, Sr., 47, departed this life on Saturday, July 25, at his residence. A funeral service was conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton, by the Rev. Cindy P. Davis, presiding, and the Rev. Scott Davis, eulogist. Burial followed in Greater Lovely Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon.
Mr. Davis was born Feb. 20, 1973, in Richmond, Va., to Elder/Rev. Boldie Davis and Elder/Rev. Bettie Davis.
Barry was baptized at Beulah Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Youth Department. In 1990, the family moved to New Covenant Fellowship Worship Center.
He graduated from George Wythe High School in Richmond in 1991.
In 2001, the family returned to its roots in Warren County, where they were satisfied and happy to live. Barry made friends and adopted many brothers and sisters everywhere he lived. With so many brothers and sisters, he was never an only child.
Cherishing his memory are his “daddy,” Boldie, and his “momma,” Bettie; his beloved children, Barry Davis, Jr., Mekhi Davis, Shari Davis, and Beauty Davis; his unborn grandchild, Mei’Lani Davis; his four children of the heart, Jayde Stevens, Marquey Jones, Dominique Jones, and Naya Young; their dear mothers, Melita Commack, Shona Harris, and Nikki Jones; his forever friends, Almeco “Meco” Woodard and Barbara Francis; his lifetime brothers, Thyrone Powell and Owen Young; his uncles, Nathaniel Jones, Wardell Powell, James Davis, George Davis, Walter Davis, and Glen Davis; his aunts, Hazel Burton, Barbara Hargrove, and Carolyn Hill; cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Tyrone Powell, Owen Young, Donte’ Powell, Christopher Powell, Brandon Hargrove, and J.R. Taylor. Honorary pallbearers were Thomas Hargove and Michael Hargrove, Jr. Floral bearers were Toni Young, Latoya Walker, Rochelle Washington, Naya Young, Jowarnise Caston, JaKeya Davis, Elmeco Woodard, and Barbara Francis.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.