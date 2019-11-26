Roy Pat Robertson, 79, of Warrenton, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 25. Dr. Rob Evans and the Rev. Robert McCrary will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Macon Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Mr. Robertson was born in Macon to the late Roy Vance and Florence Estelle Hamlet Robertson. Roy Pat was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn McCrary Robertson, in March of 2019.
Mr. Robertson was a member of Macon Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon. He was co-owner and broker of CIBCO Realty, was a member of the Warrenton Lions Club, Warren County Jaycees and the Embro Hunting Club, and he was also a volunteer fireman for the Warrenton Rural Fire Department.
He is survived by his children, Rhonda R. Pegram and husband, Dennis, Marsha R. Harris and husband, Carl, and Roy P. Robertson, Jr. and wife, Jackie; his grandchildren, D.J. Pegram, Carla Kay Pegram, Scott Harris, Ryan Harris, Adam Harris, Tanner Robertson and Peyton Robertson; and his great-grandchildren, Jasper Denton, Hannah Pegram and Brayden Pegram.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greenwood Cemetery Fund C/O Judy Leonard, 284 Oakville Rd. Macon, NC 27551.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
