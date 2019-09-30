Oliver Cedric Jones, 58, of Whitakers, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 27, at Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Warrenton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Jones leaves to cherish his memories: two sisters, Maggie Harrison (Jerome) of Rocky Mount and Tanya Jones Carter of Warrenton; two brothers, Steve Richardson (Sheila) of Macon and Reggie Jones of Dallas, Texas; one aunt, Hermenia Silver of Enfield; three uncles, Roark Silver, Elbert Richardson and Waverly Richardson (Addie), all of Macon; special friends, Darlene “Doll-Baby” Williams, Sarah Richardson, Haszal Mills, Jr. and Charlie “Bernie” Silver; a circle of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, classmates and friends.
The body will be on view at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
