Ervin Kearney, 78, of Warrenton, departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 16, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton. The Rev. Carson F. Jones will officiate, and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Kearney leaves behind his beloved wife, Connie Green Kearney; one daughter, Janice Kearney from his first marriage; two grandchildren, Samara and DeMere Kearney; three sisters, Frances Christmas of Paterson, N.J., Esther McCarthy of California and Loretta Paige of Hackensack, N.J.; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, an aunt and friends.
The body will be on view at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton on Friday, Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and at the church one hour before the service.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
