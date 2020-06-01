Rhasheed Ricardo Wheeler, 18, of Warrenton, departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, in Warrenton. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 2, at 1 p.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton, North Carolina. The Rev. Dr. Tony W. Cozart will officiate.
Mr. Wheeler leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Shantae and Terrance Williams; his biological father, Richard Johnson, Jr.; three brothers, Terrance, Jr., Amari and Malcolm; two sisters, Charisma and Maylia; four grandmothers, Patricia Williams, Debra Peterson, Sandra Wheeler and Irma Barkley; four aunts, Megan Williams, Rena Cabiness, Sonya Chavis and Shadanae Valentine; two uncles, Andre Towns and Quentin Valentine; his godmother, Sylvinia Jones; special companion, Shaquita Lee; as well as a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
