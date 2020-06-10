Robert Vincent Crossin, 54, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, June 2, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson, North Carolina.
He was born in Warren County on March 6, 1966, to the late John Henry Crossin and Mary Frances Alston Crossin.
“Vince,” as he was affectionately called by family and friends, received his education in the public schools of Warren County. He enjoyed fishing and fixing his lawn mower. His easygoing manner and jovial spirit will be truly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Earl Crossin and Edger Crossin.
Those left to cherish his precious memories are: his daughter, Louwanda Dione Justice of Ridgeway; six sisters, Yvonne Crossin Downey of Norlina, Bernice Crossin of Norlina, Linda Reid (Darryl) of Warrenton, Kay Crossin George (Ed) of Norlina, and Janet Crossin Little and Carol Crossin Harris, both of Conyers, Ga.; a special niece, Brionna Prince, and a special nephew, Samuel “Booger” Downey, who were his go to people during trying times; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family received visitors and friends on Sunday, June 7, in the chapel of R. H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
