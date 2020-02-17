William Joseph “Bill” Hawks, 88, of Wise, died on Sunday, Feb. 16, at his home. The Rev. Billy Callahan will conduct graveside services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Wise Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hawks was born in Warren County to the late William Horace and Emma Joseph Rivers Hawks. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Belle Felts Hawks, in 2017.
Bill was a longtime well-respected farmer in Warren County and a member of Shiloh Family Ministries in Middleburg.
He is survived by his sons, William Allen Hawks and wife, Brenda Green Hawks, and James Lee Hawks and wife, Brenda Walker Hawks; his sisters, Rose Perkinson, Dorothy Knight and Barbara King; his grandchildren, Chris Lee Hawks and wife, Melissa, Jason Allen Hawks and Abby Hawks Beddingfield and husband, Phillip; and his great-grandson, Will Beddingfield.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
