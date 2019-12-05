Naomi Fuller Fleming, 93, of Warren County, died on Thursday, Dec. 5. Born in Franklin County on March 21, 1926, she was the youngest child of the late Pearl Gupton Fuller and Edwin Jones Fuller. She was the widow of Goode Cheatham Fleming, who died in l981. To her family, she was known as “Moamie,” a name given to her many years ago by one of her young nieces who could not pronounce “Naomi.”
She was a member of Shocco United Methodist Church, where she participated in the United Methodist Women and served in many capacities.
Naomi was a very gentle and loving person, and was respected for her sharpness of mind. She was precise in all that she did. Having been a child of the Great Depression, she lived a full but frugal life. She was blessed with many talents and interests, and was known for her sewing and flower arranging abilities. As an adult, she took classes and learned the arts of oil and watercolor painting and ceramic doll making. She inherited her green thumb from her mother and enjoyed her garden and flowers, riding her Snapper lawn mower and cutting her own grass until she was well into her eighties.
She was intent on making sure that her family knew something about their family history, and she spent many hours preparing a notebook entitled, “Bits and Pieces of Family History for My Children and Grandchildren,” which included a detailed genealogy and copies of family photographs and various printed articles. Her family tree notebook is known in the family as “The Book” and is regularly consulted to confirm the name or the date of the birth, marriage or death of family members.
She is survived by daughter, Gail Fleming Duncan and husband, Jerry, of Indian Land, S.C.; and son, Robert Fuller Fleming and wife, Roxanne, of Henderson. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Cara Duncan Moll and husband, Andy, of Madison, Wis.; Eric Michael Duncan and wife, Lisa, of Waxhaw; Gregory Alan Fleming and wife, Anne, of Winston-Salem; and Bryce Pritchard Fleming of Henderson; and four great-grandchildren: Cameron Anderson Moll, Alison Naomi Moll, Ava Elizabeth Duncan and Robert Tyler Fleming. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law: Alice Russell Palmer Fleming and Elaine Weldon Fuller, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mattie Perry Fuller Ayscue; her brothers, Edwin Rudolph Fuller and William Owen Fuller; and her granddaughter-in-law, Lori Marlow Fleming.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. at J.M. White Funeral Home in Henderson, conducted by the Rev. Amanda Dixson and the Rev. Margaret Sanford. Burial followed in the Shocco United Methodist Church cemetery in Vicksboro.
The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at J.M. White Funeral Home in Henderson. At other times, the family will be at the home of Bob and Roxanne Fleming, 507 S. Woodland Road, Henderson.
Pallbearers will be Gregory Fleming, Bryce Fleming, Eric Duncan, Andy Moll, Kenneth Mosley and Jacob Mosley.
For those wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider Shocco United Methodist Church, c/o Lisa F. Blalock, 319 S. Main Street, Warrenton, NC 27589.
