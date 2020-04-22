Randolph Silver, 94, of Warrenton, departed on Friday, April 17. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Cemetery.
Mr. Silver, son of the late Horace and Nancy Silver, was born on March 10, 1926. He married Alease “Evans” Silver and had six children, Carolyn Trumble (John) of Yorktown, Va., Arthur Silver (Hazel) of College Park, Md., Phillip Silver (deceased) (Vessa) of Warren County, Sheila Davis (Terry, deceased) of Winterville, Vanessa Johnston (deceased) (Eric) of Flintstone, Md., and Addie Silver Alexander (Brandon) of Gaithersburg, Md.
He lived and worked on the family farm until he moved to Washington, D.C., at a young age. He worked different jobs until he became a maintenance engineer in Silver Spring, Md., for Sam Eig, from which he retired, and eventually moved back to Warren County.
Mr. Silver worked for the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe and many times expressed how much he loved working with and for his people until the age of 88.
He leaves to cherish his memories a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Sometime later after Alease Silver’s (Mama Lisa) passing, he met Helen Richardson, and they formed a wonderful relationship. They remained together until he moved to Warren Hills, where he went home peacefully.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge all those who had taken part in helping “Mr. Randolph” in his daily needs prior to moving to Warren Hills.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
