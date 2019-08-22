Iva Throckmorton Rooker, 76, of Norlina, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Wake Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at Fairview Cemetery in Raleigh at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Mrs. Rooker was born in Warren County to the late Edward Glenn and Rosa Bottoms Throckmorton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Coleman Rooker; a son, Anthony Lawrence “Tony” Rooker; and a sister, Alice Richardson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Darnell and husband, Earl; sisters, Janet Marders and husband, Gill, Lib Miller and husband, K.T., and Rose Massey; her brother, Robert Throckmorton and wife, Debra; four grandchildren, Eric Rooker, Michael Rooker, Shelby Rooker and Shane Rooker; three great-grandchildren, Braylon Rooker, Xander Rooker and Zayne Rooker; stepgrandchildren, James Darnell and wife, Amy, and Kristy Hooper and husband, Matt; and her stepgreat-grandchildren, Tyler Darnell, Emily Darnell and Colton Hooper.
The family will receive friends at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton on Friday, Aug. 23, from 7-8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
