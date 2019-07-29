John Elbert Crews, Sr., 77, of Greensboro, passed away July 23 at his home from the heartache he suffered after his son, John, Jr., passed away on Sept. 18, 2018.
His “Celebration of Life” service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the World Victory Int’l Christian Center, 1414 Cliffwood Drive, Greensboro.
John was born in Henderson to the late Elbert Elverson Crews and Ida Mae Burwell Crews on May 3, 1942. He married the late Evangeline Mae Johnson Crews on Aug. 10,1968. From this union, a daughter, Arethea Dee, was born in 1969, and a son, John, Jr., was born in 1974.
John graduated in 1960 from John R. Hawkins High School in Warrenton. He earned a Music Education degree from N.C. A&T State University. John also served as a Communications Specialist in the U.S. Army and served combat tours in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, wife and son, John, Jr., he was preceded in death by a sister, Janie Crews Alston (Melvin); father-in-law, O.C. Johnson, Sr.; and his sister-in-law, Tilda Johnson Cameron.
He was survived by daughter Arethea Dee Crews Bristow (Christopher); one sister, Linda I. Crews; two brothers, Leonard Crews and William Crews (Doris); five brothers-in-law, Melvin Alston, O.C. Johnson, Peter Johnson, Tim Johnson, Tony Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Freda Richards and Trudy Johnson; four grandchildren, Bryce Harper, John Crews III, Zane Crews and Maesyn Crews; and cousins, nieces, nephews, Masonic brothers and friends.
Condolences may be sent to 11030 Hampton Heritage Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078.
