Waverly Alston, Sr., 82, of Macon, departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Funeral services were conducted Monday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. at United Solid Rock Faith Ministries in Warrenton by the Rev. Jeff Crain, eulogist. Burial was in the Alston family cemetery in Warrenton.
He was the husband of Ethel Alston for almost 28 years. Born in Inez, he was the son of the late Charlie G. Alston and Eunice Alston. He attended John R. Hawkins School and continued his education as he pursued a career in upholstery while working full-time at Link Belt (FMC).
Waverly loved the Lord. An elder for over 40 years, he was instrumental in forming the Henderson Seventh Day Adventist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two beautiful women to whom he was married, Ethel Alston and Madge Patterson Alston; a wonderful stepdaughter, Belinda Hearst; loving siblings, George Alston, Mattie Austin, Theodore Alston, Charlie G. Alston, Lillian Knox, Eugene Alston, Matthew Alston, William Alston, Alma Grey Alston and Beverla Alston.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel Alston; children, Michael Alston, Jerome Alston and Waverly Alston, Jr., all of Philadelphia, Pa., Yvette Duffus (Loxley) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Angee Scott (Andre) of Roslyn, Pa.; grandchildren, Alicia Hale, Chrystal Simmons, Avery Scott and Alexis Hearst, all of Philadelphia, Pa.; one great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Lin Hearst of Philadelphia, Pa.; siblings, Thurston Alston, Roosevelt Alston (Pearline) and Eunice Valentine, all of Warrenton, Clyde Alston (Martha) of Newport News, Va., Pattie Jones of Newark, N.J. and Richard Alston of Macon; sisters-in-law, Mary G. Brown of Mauldin, S.C., Shirley McFadden and Nathine Washington, both of Kingstree, S.C.; his best friend, Wayne Green of Jamaica; special friend, Lenny Williams of Henderson; and other relatives.
Pallbearers were nephews and friends, and floral bearers were nieces and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydssfuneralserviceinc.org.
