Jason Maurice Alston, 49, formerly of Warren County, departed this life on Friday, May 15, in New York. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 23, at noon at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton with burial to follow at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton (Inez community).
Mr. Alston leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Wilma Woodard Alston of Knightdale; one sister, Tonya Alston of Knightdale; one niece, Lorraine Faith Alston (also known as “Little Jason,” his little pumpkin and Buttercup); 10 aunts, Rosetta Belk, Barbara Hugee (Nat) of Willingboro, N.J., Joann Townsend (Wesley) of Stromberg, Pa., Barbara Peterson (Robert) of Philadelphia, Pa., Evangelist Denise Alston of Middleburg, Theresa Powell of Goodyear, Ariz., Joann Ward of Gloucester, Va., Yvonne Thomas (Rev. Jerry Thomas) of Norlina, Evangelist Sandra Alston of Durham and Christine Alston-Gloster (Jonathan) of Somerset, N.J.; two uncles, James Privett of Philadelphia, Pa., and Thomas Alston of Baltimore, Md.; five devoted brotherly friends, Jerry Akins of Connecticut, Glenn Buchanan of New York, Teddy of New York, Larry Jones of New York and Cornelius McJunkins of North Carolina; his favorite chef, Malissie Culbreth of Raleigh; along with a host of loving cousins, other close relatives and awesome friends.
The body will be on view at the funeral home on Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. until noon.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
