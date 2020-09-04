Edward Carlyle Conn, 92, of Arcola, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Sept. 3. The Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Arcola.
Mr. Conn was a native of Warren County born to the late Robert and Gertrude Harris Conn and was preceded in death by a grandson, Edward Carlyle “Lyle” Conn III.
He proudly served his country and was an honorably discharged veteran of the US Army who saw combat during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Conn was a longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and the Arcola Gun Club. He was an avid farmer and gardener who farmed tobacco and ran a cucumber shed for Mt. Olive Pickle Company. He loved his community and provided fresh produce and sausage for his neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Selma Stegall Conn; his sons, Robert Cory Conn and Edward Carlyle Conn II; his sister, Janie Gamble; grandchildren, Meghan Conn Bennett (Brent), Caitlin Conn Renn (Stephen), Caleb Conn (fiancé Kelli Rose) and Aaron Pearce; and his great-grandchild, Carlyle Bennett.
Pallbearers will be H.A. Smiley, Andrew Smiley, Matthew Smiley, Wemyss Harris, Matt Hight, David Hight and Chip Capps. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Arcola Gun Club.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
