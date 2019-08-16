Gladys Rose Evans Jones, 86, of Norlina, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 16, at Brantwood Nursing Home in Oxford. The Rev. Ben Riggleman will conduct services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at Zion United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Jones was born in Boydton, Va., to the late Robert Adolphus and Mamie Layne Evans. Gladys was also preceded in death by her husband, Miles Woodrow “Jake” Jones; grandchildren, Angel and Robert; and great-grandchildren, Miranda and Austin.
She is survived by her children, Judy Stallings and husband, Jerry, Dale Jones and wife, Delores, Becky Martin and husband, Bobby, and Tina Riggleman and husband, Andy; grandchildren, Tracey, Amanda, Misty, Ashley, Brittany and Sierra; and her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Timothy, Tayler, Tyler, Abigail, Chase, Johnathan, Braxton and Camden Jax.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday, from 1-2 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton, and online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.