Inez H. Spruill, 88, of Kingston, N.Y., died Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck, N.Y.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 11:13 pm
