Everlyna Martin Norwood (Fleming), 83, of Norlina, died at her daughter’s home on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The Rev. Richard Booker and the Rev. Warren Cash will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Zion United Methodist Church with a private family burial at a later date.
Everlyna was a Warren County native born to the late Willie Dalton and Mary Mabel Hayes Martin.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Jake Breedlove Norwood; her son, Jake Breedlove “J.B.” Norwood, Jr.; her grandson, Dalton W. Williams; her sisters, Myrtice Martin Richardson, Edna Martin Faulkner and Louise Martin Stallings; her brothers, Bill Martin, Jr. and Reginald Martin; and her second husband, Clifton Long Fleming.
Mrs. Norwood was a longtime member of Zion United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. She was also was a member of the Zion Extension Homemakers Club, a member of the Warren County Extension Club and the North Carolina Extension Homemakers Club, where she had formerly served as president. She represented the North Carolina Club at the World Wide Women’s Conference in Amsterdam.
Mrs. Norwood was a regular singer at the Norlina Jamboree and Ridgway Opry House, and she loved sewing, quilting and Western Square Dancing.
She is survived by her children, Reginald Glenn Norwood and wife, Kathy, Marshall Ray Norwood and Rita Norwood Williams and husband, Kenneth; her grandchildren, Jessica Norwood, Hayes Norwood, Teri Williams, Tiffany Thompson, Renee Orr and Kelly Norwood; and her great-grandchildren, Layla Mitchell, Elijah Daniel Norwood, Jayden Covert, Skylar Thompson, Lily Orr, Arianna Hargrove, Shy’Anne Norwood and Shawn Thompson, Jr.
Her nephews, Bobby Martin, Wayne Martin, Randy Martin, Jerry Stallings, Alvin Stallings, Reginald Faulkner, Alan Faulkner, Gene Richardson and Charles Richardson, will serve as pallbearers.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Zion United Methodist Church Building Fund.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
