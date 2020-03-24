Anne Fleming Rodwell Huntley passed away on March 17 in Reston, Va. She was born on Aug. 6, 1930, in Warrenton, the eldest daughter of Annie Fleming Harris Rodwell and Clyde Ethelbert Rodwell.
She grew up in Warrenton, attending John Graham School, but finishing high school at Peace College in Raleigh. She then went on to Salem College, where she studied music and early childhood education. It was while at Salem that Anne met her future husband, Robert Ross Huntley from Wadesboro, who was a student at Bowman Gray Medical School. They married on July 29, 1950, in the Warrenton Baptist Church, and then moved to Michigan for Dr. Huntley’s residency. During that time, their first two children, Kathy and Bobby, were born.
The family returned to Warrenton in 1954, where Dr. Huntley established a medical practice, building an office on Graham Street which Anne designed. Three more children, Julie, Elizabeth, and Jeff, were born during the next six years. The family moved to Chapel Hill in 1960, where Dr. Huntley joined the faculty at UNC Medical School.
Anne was a devoted stay-at-home mom, making sure her children were educated according to their needs, including her son Bobby, who had Down syndrome. She and Dr. Huntley helped to establish a special education program in the Chapel Hill school system, which Bobby attended along with other special needs children. In 1968, the family moved to Reston, Va., enabling Dr. Huntley to further advance his medical career, while Anne continued to guide and support her children during their challenging teenage years.
In 1975, Anne and her husband divorced and shortly thereafter, she returned to school, earning an associate’s degree in accounting. Anne went to work for a surveying firm in Fairfax, Va., while also serving as treasurer for her local community association, and later, she worked for a real estate company in Reston.
Anne enjoyed listening to classical music and reading good books, especially biographies and stories written by her cousin and fellow Warren County native, Reynolds Price. She also maintained an active interest in national politics. Anne felt strongly that education was very important and was instrumental in helping not only her children, but also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their educational pursuits.
Anne had various health issues during the last decades of her life, but continued to live in her townhouse in Reston until a year ago, when she moved to nearby Tall Oaks Assisted Living, where she received excellent care from their dedicated staff.
Anne was preceded in death by her son, Bobby, and her stepgrandson, Zachary Walsh, as well as her former husband. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Scott Trotter; her children, Katherine Ponton (Anthony), Julie Mehalik (John), Elizabeth Weide (George), and Jeffress Huntley (Jennifer); eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside memorial service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Warrenton, at a later date not yet determined. Blaylock Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
