William H. Hayes, 85, of Warrenton, died Sunday, June 28, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Updated: July 1, 2020 @ 12:31 pm
