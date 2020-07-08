Sandra Young Walker Stoner, 75, of Macon, died Friday, July 3, in Hartsville, S.C. The Rev. Fletcher Dickerson will conduct graveside funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in Gardner’s Baptist Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton on Friday, July 10, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sandra was born in Warren County, the daughter of the late Stith Wright Walker and Bertha Mae Walker. Her brother, James William “Bill” Walker also preceded her in death.
Sandra was a member of Gardner’s Baptist Church and she also attended North Warrenton Baptist Church. She was a loving homemaker and a teller at BB&T Bank. She was involved in the 4-H organization and played piano at various churches.
Sandra is survived by two sons, Bert (Nicki) Stoner of Willow Springs and Grant Stoner of Hartsville, S.C.; sister-in-law, Patricia Paynter Walker; niece/nephew, Chris Walker and Erin Walker Barrier; and two grandchildren, Jacob Austin Stoner and Carley Mae Stoner.
Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Gardner’s Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
