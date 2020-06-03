Fred Gale Harris, Sr., 91, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, April 21, at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. Graveside services were conducted on Friday, April 24, at 11 a.m. in Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie W. Lawrence, pastor, officiating.
Mr. Harris, son of the late Theodore Harris and Essie V. Green Harris, was born Sept. 20, 1928, in Warenton.
Fred was educated in the Warren County school system and continued his education at Vance-Granville Community College with emphasis in metric measurement for industry. He was employed by Tunstall Mines for a number of years and retired from Cochrane Furniture Company after 25 years of service as a machine operator.
Fred joined Greenwood Baptist Church at an early age and was a faithful member until his failing health. He enjoyed a life of luxury surrounded by his loving children and was always willing to lend a helping hand to both friends and neighbors.
He enjoyed tinkering in his storage building and humming to tunes played by his favorite radio station, WARR-1520.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a loving wife of 57 years, Mary Guy Williams Harris; two sons, Fred Gale Harris, Jr. and Ronnie Lee Harris; nine siblings: five sisters and four brothers; his mother-in-law, Florence Williams; one sister-in-law, one son-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: six daughters, Hazel Copeland, Nina Davis (James), Lytonia Coleman (Charles), Anita Crelan (Barry), Paula Harris and Karen White (Angelo); two sons, Larry Harris (Venicia) and Charles Harris (Willie Mae); 24 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two daughters-in-law, Mahalia Harris and Sarah Harris; one sister-in-law, Ethel Green; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
