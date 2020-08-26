George Clinton Fogg of Warrenton departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 22 at his residence.
Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. at Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton.
Mr. Fogg leaves to cherish his memories; four children, Secret Fogg, George Fogg, Jr. (Brenda), Keisha Jones (Brian), and Shanelle Fogg; eight beautiful grandkids he loved dearly; two brothers, Daniel Fogg (Cassandra) and his twin, Bennie Fogg; two sisters, Loretta Fogg and Crystal Macyntyre (Malcom); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. George will be greatly missed.
Professional Services Rendered to Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton, North Carolina.
