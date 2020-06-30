Mary J. Perry-Harris, 83, died Sunday, July 28.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Updated: July 1, 2020 @ 12:10 pm
