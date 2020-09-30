Master Sergeant Charlie Rodwell Williams, 87, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 23. A viewing and visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, followed by burial in the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Inez.
Master Sergeant Williams was born to the union of Baldy E. Williams and Georgianna Williams on Nov. 15, 1932, in Warren County. The 13th of 15 children, Charlie was baptized at an early age.
On Jan. 4, 1953, upon being drafted, he enlisted in the United States Army. After training, he was sent to the Korean War. Upon his return, he was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash. His next base was Fort Garden, Ga., where he met and married Private Clara Annette Smith on June 23, 1957. Their union produced three sons.
On Oct. 31, 1982, after 30 years of honorable service, Charlie retired at Youngsan Military Compound with the rank of Master Sergeant.
Post military, he obtained a degree in hotel management and spent several years alternating between working in South Korea and retirement.
In the late 1980s, he began traveling. Over the next 24 years, he would stand on the great wall of China, walk the streets of Cape Town in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela, and see the other side of the Berlin Wall. He became fluent in Korean, German, and Spanish.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Baldy; mother, Georgianna; siblings, Archie, Alma, Lee, Irene, Dora, Phil, Lucille, Elizabeth, Josephus, Nettie, James and Rosa.
He is survived by three sons, Tony D. Williams (Ruthie) of Seattle, Wash., Michael P. Williams (Cathy) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jacques K. Williams (Penny) of Houston, Texas; brother, William T. Williams (Jeanette) of Rocky Mount; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
