Anthony Daniel “BA” Green, 51, peacefully closed his eyes on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton.
Mr. Green was born to the late James D. Green, Jr. and Addie P. Green in Paterson, N.J. on Oct. 20, 1968.
He was educated in the public schools of Paterson before moving back to North Carolina. Anthony was a long-distance truck driver by trade.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Green, Jr.; a sister, his maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mr. Green leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Tanya D. Green of Littleton; one daughter, Tia D. Green of Norlina; one son, Tremayne Davis of Littleton; one granddaughter, My’Tica Green, always called by him “grandma,” who could never do any wrong in Pa Pa’s eyesight; his mother, Addie P. Green of Warrenton; four brothers, Melvin L. Palmer (Belinda) of Warrenton, Elder John O. Green and Keith M. Green (Teresa), all of Henderson and Watson J. Green of Warrenton; five uncles, Kenneth Green (Barbara), Jurel Green (Ann), Calvin Green (Pat), and Walter Green (Linda), all of Paterson, N.J., and Alphonso Green (Sadie) of Delaware; five aunts, Clara Green, Connie Green, Josephine Green, Diane Palmer and Jane Richardson (Willie), all of Warrenton; two brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and others that were special to Anthony.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
