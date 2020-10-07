Barbara Ann Keeton, 80, of Norlina, died Sunday, Oct. 4, in Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. The Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct graveside funeral services today (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Macon. 

Mrs. Keeton was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Rita Adams. 

She was a member of Norlina Baptist Church and retired from the Warren County Department of Social Services.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Pullen (significant other, Jeff King) of Macon; and sister, Alice Faye Adams Kellam of Austin, Texas.

Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.

 