Esther Townes Allen, 85, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the home of her son, Kenneth. Services were conducted on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Rev. Lawrence Williams officiated, and burial followed in the Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Allen was born in Warren County on Feb. 23, 1935 to the late Johnny Townes and Estelle Kearney Townes. She accepted Christ as savior and joined Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
Esther received her formal education in the Warren County public school system.
In 1963, she met and married the late Peter Ernest Allen, and together they reared five children.
She had a warm heart and hospitable spirit. She loved to cook and make sure her family and friends were happy. Above all, more than farming and cooking, she found great joy in listening to her Gospel music.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Bessie Reid, Laura Kearney, Lena Bricker, Mertha Rodwell, Willie Bea Woodard and Dorothy T. Alston; and three brothers, Boyd Kearney, Johnny Townes, Jr. and Alfred Townes.
Left to cherish her precious memories are: five children, Kenneth Allen (Angela) of Norlina, Debra Townes and Peter Q. Allen, both of Warrenton, Randy Townes of Henderson, and Belinda Mercedes of Albany, N.Y.; six grandchildren, LaToya Perry, William Leon Perry, Jazmine Allen, Jamane Allen, April Hargrove and Tina Hargrove; 16 great-grandchildren; six sisters-in-law, Emma Townes of Brooklyn, N.Y., Leslie Hyman, Mary Distance, Vivian Montgomery, Phyllis Finch and Aleice Hargrove, all of Baltimore, Md.; one brother-in-law, James Finch, Jr., of Baltimore, Md.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
