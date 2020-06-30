Elizabeth Kimball Collier, 87, of Wise, died on Saturday, June 27, at Maria Parham Health. Butch Bolton, Gary Paynter and the Rev. Ricky Lamm will conduct graveside services at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29, at the Wise Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Collier was born in Warren County to the late Joseph Alton and Essie Salmon Kimball. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Collier, and her brother, Alton Kimball.
Elizabeth was a longtime member of Wise Baptist Church and was a retired sales clerk at Belk after 28 years of employment.
She is survived by her children, Faye Long and husband, Eddie, of Norlina, Christy Bolton and husband, Butch, of Paschall, Debbie Cox and husband, William, of Warrenton, and Lisa C. Holland of Rocky Mount; her sister, Thelma K. Coleman of Gastonia; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Flowers are acceptable; the family asks that any memorials be directed to Wise Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
