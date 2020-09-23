Elizabeth Jordan Harrison, 88, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. A Celebration of Life was conducted at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton by the Rev. Trent Boyd.
Mrs. Harrison was born to the late Henry Jordan and Daisy Jefferson Jordan on Nov. 24, 1931, in Warren County. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Ridgeway Missionary Baptist Church.
She received her education in the public schools of Warren County.
“Ms. Blue” as she was affectionately called, worked as a cook for various nursing homes and in the John R. Hawkins High School cafeteria. After many years of service, she retired as a cook from the Bullock-Green Assisted Living Center.
In her early adult years, she married Alvin Boyd, and this union was blessed with two daughters, Darlene and Christina.
In 1970, she married the late Deacon Melvin Harrison. After marriage to Melvin, she united in Christian membership at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in the Oine community.
Left to cherish precious memories are a devoted and loving son, Leon G. Jordan (Jan); one grandson, Randy L. Jordan (Romonda); two granddaughters, Christina Peace (Robert) and Shana Howlett; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Darlene Boyd and Christina Boyd Howlett; and 10 siblings, Gilbert Jordan, Harold Jordan, Rosa Russell, Willie Jordan, Janette Boyd-Hopkins, Benjamin Jordan, Howard Jordan, Alexander Jordan, Cornelia Williams and Richard Jordan.
