Paul Richard Jessup, 77, of Warrenton, died on Sunday, May 24. The family invites friends to pay your respects from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, May 28, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warenton. A private family graveside service will follow.
Mr. Jessup, a native of Wake County, was the son of the late Carl and Katie Leggett Jessup. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy J. Perdue, and his brother, Henry Jessup.
Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He also owned and operated Jessup’s Backhoe Service in Warren County for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Zazzaro Jessup; his children, Leyna Jessup and Tim Maynard, and John Jessup and wife, Laura Brannock Jessup; his sister, Helen Raymond; and his two grandchildren, Jase and Lenox “Knox” Jessup.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Huntington’s Disease Foundation. Information is available online at hdsa.org.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
