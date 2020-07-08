Katherine “Kathrie” Thomas Harrison, of Littleton, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, in Charlotte, where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law, Jacqui and Wayne Brown. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Robinson Funeral Home Chapel in Littleton by the Rev. Charles E. Walton. Burial will follow in the Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 915 Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of persons attending will be limited to 40.
Katherine was born to the late Ocy Thomas and Addie Beatrice Greene Thomas on Dec. 31, 1928, in Warren County, and was one of 15 children.
Katherine, who attended Warren County public schools, married the love of her life, John Woodley Harrison, Sr., on April 8, 1945. They moved to Dorchester, Mass., where she worked part-time and was a full-time loving wife and mother of five while portraying the role of mother to many others. Katherine loved the Lord and attended Charles Street Baptist Church in Dorchester.
After Katherine and John retired and moved to Littleton in 1991, Katherine joined Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church, the home church of her late husband, where he was a Trustee. She served on the Hospitality Committee, the Missionary Committee and as a deaconess.
In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, John Woodley Harrison, Sr.; her daughter, Linda Marie Harrison Adams; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and eight siblings.
Katherine is survived by her children, John Woodley Harrison, Jr. (Arminta) of Macon, Joyce Ann Harrison of Roxbury, Mass., Doris Jeanette Harrison of Worcester, Mass., and Jacqueline Ruth Brown (Wayne) of Charlotte; 14 loving grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Addie Johnson (Jimmy) and Dorothy Murray, all of Boston, Mass.; four brothers, Horace Thomas of Charlotte, Jerome Thomas of Richmond, Va., Glen Thomas of Littleton, and Lewis Thomas (Geraldine) of Nashville, Tenn.; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and her church family.
