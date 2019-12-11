William Bailey Neal, 81, of Hugo, Okla., died Wednesday, Dec. 4, at his residence. No funeral services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Neal was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Warrenton, the son of William Gray Neal and Lucille (Lassiter) Neal and had lived over 40 years in Hugo. He married Wanda Walker on Jan. 8, 1960, in Altus, Okla.
William was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was assistant chief for the Hugo Police Dept. and had also worked for the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Dept. He loved driving trucks, loved building in his shop and enjoyed fishing. His family was most important to him, and he loved them very much. William was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Bessie Pitchford, Myrtle Felts, Ruby Overby and Sandra McDowell.
Survivors include: his wife, Wanda Neal; son, James “Greg” Neal and wife, Rose, of Hugo, Okla.; daughters, Tammy Schleyer and husband, Tom, of Hugo, Okla., and Daniele Whitt and husband, Bo, of Paris, Texas; two sisters, Peggy McKee of Norlina and Bonnie Norwood of Bessemer, Ala.; one brother, Stanley Neal of Henderson; six grandchildren, Dustin Neal, Joshua Whitt, Kenny Stanford, Jessica Whitt, Elicia Songer and Hurshel Whitt; 10 great-grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are by Miller & Miller Funeral Home in Hugo, Okla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.