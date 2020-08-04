Frank Earl Davis, Sr., 92, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 1. Funeral services will be conducted today (Wednesday) at noon at the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. The Rev. Eddie W. Lawrence will officiate, and burial will follow in Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mr. Davis was born in Vance County on July 9, 1928, to Frank Davis and Mary Jane Carroll Davis, and was the ninth of 11 children.
He lived in Vance County with his parents and siblings until 1950, when at the age of 22, he met Marie Rose, who became the love of his life. Frank married her, and they made a home in Warren County, where they reared five loving children.
Frank worked 33 dedicated years of his life at Harriet and Henderson Yarns, where he lived by his motto, “If you want a day’s pay, give a man a day’s work.” Frank lived by this and taught it to his children and grandchildren as well.
Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, and he loved sharing the fruit of his harvest with his neighbors, co-workers and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by two brothers, James Davis and Robert Davis; and six sisters, Lottie Jordan, Queen Williams, Bertha Hargrove, Cleo Williams, Fannie Mae Shears, and Carrie Bell Rose.
Frank was a loving brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Jean Davis Lewis (Dennis) of Henderson, Frank Earl Davis, Jr. of Warrenton, Alton Darnell Davis (Jacqueline) of Chesapeake, Va., Ray Alfonzo Davis of Warrenton, and Tracy Marie Davis of Warrenton; one brother, John Allen Davis; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
