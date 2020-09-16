William Edward “Bill” Alston of Henderson went quietly into the night on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Rev. Ted Malone conducted graveside services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mr. Alston was born in Warrenton, the son of the late Archibald Davis and Pattie Southerland Alston.
Bill received his education from John Graham Elementary and High School, Fishburn Military School and East Carolina Teachers College. Mr. Alston served in Co. B, 119 Infantry NCNG before enlisting in the regular Army during the Korean War.
He married Barbee Anne Riddick, and they had three children, Mary Barbee, William Edward, Jr. and Nancy Elisabeth. All three children and Barbee were killed in an automobile accident that he survived. In 1968, Bill married JoAnne Lasley Page, a widow. They had one son, William Robert Alston (wife, Tanya Grace, and their children Emily Carrol and William Lewis).
Mr. Alston is also survived by his sister, Patricia Alston Scott and husband, Charles Spencer Scott, and their sons, Charles Spencer Scott III and wife, Denise, and Boyd Alston Scott and wife, Paula, and the elder Scott’s nine grandchildren.
The family asks that memorials be directed to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565; the Fishburn-Hudgins Education Foundation, 225 S. Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro VA 22980; or to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
