Sommer Caroline Kempson, 27, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson.
She was born Dec. 21, 1992, in Henderson to Stacey Grissom and Mike Kempson. Sommer is survived by her mother, Stacey Harton Grissom; stepfather, Michael Grissom; sisters, Macey Grissom and Emma Kempson; grandparents, Barbara M. Kempson and J.C and Carolyn Harton; stepmother, Mindy Kempson; aunts, Lisa H. Manning (Junior) and Tracey H. Hilton (Tony); cousins, Logan Manning (Inka) and Black Hilton (Alli); as well as many friends who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Kempson; her grandfather, T.K. Kempson, Sr.; and uncle, T.K. Kempson, Jr.
Sommer was one of a kind and touched many people with her free spirit, contagious laughter and her faith in Jesus Christ. She never met a stranger and made everyone feel loved, and they loved her. She was known to color outside of the lines, and that is what made her so unique and special. Sommer’s beauty and smile could light up any room and make any day better. Her heart was open, and she had a generous soul.
Sommer was always the happiest near the lake or ocean. To be near her happiest place, a casual celebration of Sommer’s life is scheduled Saturday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Camp Kerr Lake, 311 Flemingtown Rd., Henderson.
Donations to Camp Kerr Lake are accepted in Sommer’s memory, and flowers are accepted as well.
