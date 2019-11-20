Joseph Johnson, 87, of Warren County, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 21, at noon at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. The Rev. John Earl Alston will officiate, and burial will follow at Cooks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mr. Johnson leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Charles Joseph Perry (Maureen) of Wise; two granddaughters, Dynesha Perry and Saniyah Perry, both of Wise; one great-grandson, Sergio Daiki Alves; one devoted niece, Arlene Shanks Young; and a devoted nephew, Eugene Shanks, whom he looked at as his own; along with a host of nephews, cousins and friends.
The body will be on view at the funeral home tonight (Wednesday) from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
