Rose Anderson Price, 78, of Macon/Lake Gaston, died on Wednesday, June 17, at her home. The Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct funeral services at noon on Saturday, June 20, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton with burial to follow at 3 p.m. in the Carters Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Selma.
Mrs. Price was a native of Micro, born the daughter of the late Kenneth and Eloise Parnell Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ray and Edward Anderson.
Rose was a member of Macon Baptist Church and was retired administrator at Hobart Sales and Service.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard “Pete” Price; her son, Kenneth Dale Price, Sr.; and her grandsons, Kenneth Dale Price, Jr. and Thomas Leonard Price.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Carters Chapel Baptist Church in Selma.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 11 a.m.-noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
