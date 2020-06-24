Christine Wall Coker, 89, of Warrenton, North Carolina, left her earthly body to enter Heaven with her family by her side on June 12, 2020. Christine was a loving, nurturing, independent and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She is missed and will always be cherished and treasured by those of us she has left behind.
Christine was the oldest daughter of Luther and Estelle Wall. She was raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her five siblings, Clarence, Carlton, Tula, Jean and Joan. Christine was the second child out of six siblings. Carlton went to be with the Lord in 1973.
Christine met the love of her life, Eugene (Gene) Cecil Coker, while they were both on vacation at Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. Gene had served in the Army/Air Force during World War II and was employed by the American Tobacco Company as a tobacconist. Christine loved to share the story of sitting on the balcony of the beach cottage with her younger sisters nursing a significant sunburn. As the red and white Chevrolet from a neighboring cottage drove past, Christine proclaimed to her sisters that the handsome driver of that vehicle was hers. She was not wrong. Christine and Gene married in February 1958. Christine and Gene shared their lives together faithfully and lovingly until Gene’s death on Jan. 7, 2003. Because of Christine’s sacrificial and consistent love of Christ and the demonstration of her Savior’s love, grace and forgiveness daily before her husband, Gene prayed to accept Christ as his Lord and Savior prior to his departure from this earth. They are now reunited.
During their shared lifetime, Christine and Gene raised three children, Karen, Donna and John. These three children were blessed daily by the loving sacrifices of their parents. Christine and Gene created a Christian home full of hugs, kisses, warmth, care, encouragement, strong values, family devotion and, of course, delicious home cooking.
Christine was known by those around her as having a strong relationship with her Lord and Savior and lived her life as a living manifestation of the “Proverbs 31 woman.” During her adult life, she faithfully attended and served the community through Warrenton Baptist Church. She was devoted to the Lord and prayed diligently for those around her. In her final years as her service to others became difficult, the Warrenton Baptist Church family encouraged her through visits, meals, cards and flowers. Christine’s family is humbly thankful for the love and outpouring of support from her church family!
Christine’s seven grandchildren, Jordan, Rebecca, Laura, Matthew, Zachary, Allison and Justin, and four great-grandchildren, Mary, Carsyn, Hayes and Cheyenne, all love and miss their “grandma.” Grandma was always generous and poured herself out into her family. She never missed birthdays and special celebrations with cards, gifts, phone calls and her constant affection. Thank you for living your life as a wonderful example for each of us to emulate. We love you! Until we see you again, your children, Karen Coker Smith, Donna and Michael Alley, John and Lynn Coker; your grandchildren, Jordan and Michelle Copley, Rebecca and Ryan Watts, Laura and Austin Reams, Matthew and Rachel Shane, Zachary Shane and Kendal Owens, Allison Christine Coker, Justin Travis Coker; your great-grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Copley, Carsyn Lynne Foster, Hayes Mangum Copley, Cheyenne Presley Shane; your siblings, Clarence and Jewell Wall, Tula Garner, Jean Gresham, Joan and Jack Searcy.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at sossamonfuneralhome.com.
