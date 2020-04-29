Sarah Kearney Burton Watkins, 90, of Warrenton, passed away at home on Saturday, March 28. A private graveside service was held at Fairview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Kearney was born to Tom and Sally Burton on Feb. 3, 1930, in Hopkinsville, Ky. Kearney. She was a loving and devoted mother, and a loyal and trusted friend.
Kearney is survived by daughters Kearney (K) Ward Long and husband, Jim, of Farmville Chalmers Davis Ward of Dallas, Texas, and Carter Howard Ward of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; and her dearly beloved fur baby, Monkee.
Kearney was a longtime member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Warrenton and served on the Vestry. Kearney was a big supporter of animal rescue and actually rescued many animals herself. It has been said that you will know who a person is by the way they treat their animals. Kearney loved her animals, and she provided a wonderful home to many, big and small.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers who were so important to Sarah Kearney: Vanessa, Sheila, Beverly, Elaine, Audrey, Rachel, Alice, Joyce, Bridgette, Charley and Mona. They would like to also express appreciation to Earl and Phyllis King, who are lifelong dear and cherished friends.
Memorials should be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 127 N. Main St., Warrenton, NC 27589, or Fairview Cemetery, PO Box 263, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Arrangements by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.