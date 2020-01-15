Dorothy Carmen Maynard Jan 15, 2020 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ms. Dorothy Carmen Maynard, 55, of Warrenton, died on Monday, Jan. 13, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRichardson takes attorney's oathWolfe honored with marker dedication in NorlinaLoretta AlstonCounty approved for abandoned manufactured home grantPublic invited to art exhibit opening partyEllis sentenced in federal courtFeeding the hungryCounty observes 155th celebration of Emancipation ProclamationMcGregor Hall to showcase bluegrass music Saturday nightNorlina to move to FirstNet for first responders ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition The Warren Record The Warren Record Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jan 16 Warren County Board of Elections Meeting Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 Warren Golden Steppers Dance Team Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 Norlina Town Board Work Session Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 Warren County Board of Commissioners' Citizens Advisory Council Meeting Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum Committee Meeting Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 17 Warren County Support Group for the Blind and Visually Impaired Fri, Jan 17, 2020 Jan 21 Warrenton Revitalization Committee Meeting Tue, Jan 21, 2020 Jan 21 Warren County Board of Health Meeting Tue, Jan 21, 2020 Jan 22 Quilters Lane Committee Meeting Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Top Jobs EMPLOYMENT Jan 8, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
