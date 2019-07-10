Paul Dewey Proctor III died Saturday, July 6, at his home after a long, courageous battle with depression and anxiety (or mental illness). A private family service will be held.
Paul was born to Paul and Frances Proctor in 1965, resided in Edgecombe County and attended school in Nash County. He was a licensed practical nurse and dedicated his career to caring for geriatric patients, often with their own mental health diagnoses. He delivered exceptional care and took great pride in the love he gave them daily.
Paul was happiest outdoors and loved his time in and on the water — swimming, fishing, and boating around Lake Gaston and visiting the Atlantic Ocean. His golf cart was his favorite form of transportation, often taking him deep into the woods where he would enjoy time with his daughters and soaking up the peace of nature. Paul loved to travel, especially with his family. He enjoyed cruising, annual trips to Michigan, enjoying Disney with his children, and a fishing excursion anywhere possible, including Canada. Paul collected baseball cards and built collections for his daughters: one received miniature books and the other received personalized Christmas ornaments.
It was his daughters, Leah and Elliana, that brought him the greatest joy in life. He helped raise two strong women who are courageous in everything they do. They enjoyed time together at the lake, playing dice and Shanghai, often laughing into the night.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Frances Proctor. He is survived by daughter, Leah Proctor and her spouse, Rachel Woods, of Raleigh, and daughter, Elliana Proctor of Winterville; his sister, Emily Davis, and her spouse, Ronnie; his loving nephew, Michael Mitkos; and his devoted companion, his beagle, Effie.
Memorial donations can be made in Paul’s name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org or by calling 1-888-233-2377).
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.