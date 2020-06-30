Louise “Sugar” Boyd Toney died peacefully on Thursday, June 18. Services were conducted on Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m. at Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ in Manson with Brother Demetrius Toney officiating.
Louise was born October 28, 1940 to Alvin and Louise Shearin Boyd in Norlina.
She was educated in the public schools of Warren County. After graduation, Louise relocated to New York. While in New York, she worked in the domestic industry and later became employed with the New York School System as a bus driver.
Louise was a strong disciplinarian, but loved people and kids. In her leisure, she loved to cook, attend family gatherings and make sure everything was clean.
Louise became one of Jehovah’s Witness in the fall of 1973 and remained in His service for over 47 years. She had a deep appreciation and love for Jehovah and His standards. She especially enjoyed her ministry in which she served as a Regular Pioneer. It was rare for her to miss any of her spiritual meetings, where she developed strong relationships and friendships over the years.
Louise is survived by three sons, Bartholomew Boyd (Michelle) of Granite Falls, Theophilus Toney (Lorna) of Richmond, Va., and Demetrius Toney (Andrea) of Concord; three grandchildren, Christina, Sharnica, and Darius Toney; a great-grandchild, Chanell Toney; three sisters and six brothers, Susie B. White of Marshall, Texas, Florine Boyd, Sylvia B. Jones, Alvin Boyd, Jr, Walter Boyd, Sr. (Irene), Frank Boyd Sr., and Eddie Boyd (Carolyn), all of Norlina, George Boyd of Alexandria, Va., and Wilbert Boyd (Mamie) of Richmond, Va.; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
