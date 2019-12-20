Rashad Talik “Shaddy” Hite, 23, departed this life on Monday, Dec. 16. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Wise by the Rev. Ebony Talley-Brame, associate pastor.
Mr. Hite was born Aug. 5, 1996, in South Hill, Va. He was baptized at an early age at Gethsemane Baptist church in South Hill, and later joined Union Baptist Church in Wightman, Va.
He attended Brunswick County, Va., public schools and was lastly employed at Jones Apparel Group in South Hill.
Shaddy was a generous, kindhearted, smart, quiet, reserved and talented young man. Besides his music, being a father was the main focus of his life. He was an awesome father loved by all who knew him.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted daughter, Iyonna Marie Hite (Moofy) and a daughter expected in February; his parents, Tony (Javon) Hite of South Hill, Va., and Tiwanda (Timothy) Scott of Wise; special friend, Dasha; eight brothers, Tahijai Boyd, Tyrik and Tyrece Hite (Biggie and Small Fry), Anthony and Jaden Hayes, Jamoze, Timerez and Timothy Scott, Jr.; nine sisters, Roderica Cook, Aaliyah Hite, Taimya Scott, Sonee-Serre’ Perch, Jathanna Rice, Aysia Hayes, Timisha and Aliyan Scott; grandparents, Gwen Hite of South Hill, Va., Rosa Talley of Norlina, Polly and Andrew Gill, Sr. of Palmer Springs, Va.; two aunts, Rose Boyd (William) of Lyman, S.C., and Shmekia Hite of South Hill, Va.; a special uncle, B.J. Alston; two uncles, Maurice Johnson (Tina) of Bracey, Va., and Frank Talley, Jr. (Vanessa) of Gaffney, S.C.; godparents, Anya Terry, Shawunda Tisdale, Yolanda Banks, Andrew Gill, Jr. and Shawn Coleman; and a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Andrew Martin, Edmund Branch, Charles Tuck, Jr., Deonte’ Halsey, Teez Davis and Darian Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Hakim Saloam and Jamar Bagley.
Floral bearers were Erica Hayes, Kenasia Hite, Shadaria Hite and Jasmine Halsey. Honorary floral bearers were Shanda Hite, Dominique Alexander and Infiniti Seward.
Arrangements are by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralservicesinc.com.
