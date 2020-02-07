Sarah Elizabeth “Boo” Johnson Daniel, 68, of Warrenton, died Thursday, Feb. 6, at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham.

“Boo” was a member of Warren Plains Baptist Church, where the Rev. Bradley Couick and Dr. David Jendrey will conduct funeral services at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton.

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie B. Johnson and Charles E. Johnson; and one sister, Helen J. Ramsey.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Garey C. Daniel; daughter, Elizabeth D. Streicker; and two grandsons, Joshua D. Crook and Jacob B. Crook.

Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.