Lewis Henry “L.H.” White, 86, of Halfiax, passed away on Thursday, May 7. Private graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, in Halifax United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Avery Lail officiating.
Mr. White was the son of the late William Boyd White and Alma Pascal White, and was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Hayes White.
“L.H.” was a 1959 graduate of N.C. State University in Raleigh, worked as a supervisor for the Halifax Department of Social Services and was a member of Halifax United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son, John Lewis White of Halifax and Joseph “Joey” White and his wife, Ashley, of Roanoke Rapids; and his grandsons, William Jacob White and Joseph Zackary White.
Arrangements were by Askew Funeral Services of Roanoke Rapids. Due to COVID-19, friends are asked to sign the register online at askewfs.com.
