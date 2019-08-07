Cynthia Elizabeth Haithcock, 76, of Henderson, died at her residence on Saturday, Aug. 3. Pastor Abidan Shah will conduct memorial services on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private burial will conclude the service.
Born in Warren County on Dec. 10, 1942, Cynthia was the daughter of the late M. Gordon Haithcock, Sr. and Grace Neal Haithcock. She was also preceded in death by her brother, M. Gordon Haithcock, Jr., and her stepmother, Helen Rooker Haithcock.
Cynthia was raised in Warrenton, where she was a member of Warrenton Baptist Church. She graduated from John Graham High School, Louisburg College and Atlantic Christian College in Wilson. Upon graduation, she became a social worker in the field of foster care and protective services. Cynthia worked for Warren County Department of Social Services, but the majority of her years were with Vance County DSS. In her work, she fought fiercely for her foster children.
Though never a birth mother, she had many children whom she considered her own. This was especially true in her personal life. Cynthia moved herself, selflessly, into a mother role to help with her sister when their mother died and continued that nurturing and support with her nephew, Jeremy.
The family is comforted that while death has created a void, faith and memories will sustain them until they meet again.
Cynthia is survived by her sister, Pam Haithcock Brame (Craig); her nephews, Jeremy Tucker (Cece) and Steven Brame (Hillary); her great-nephews, William Leahy and Cody Brame; her stepsister, Ann Rooker (Dan Herron); stepbrother, Tommy Rooker; and stepnieces and nephew, Leslie Copley, Amy Cheek and Cam Copley, and their spouses and children.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
