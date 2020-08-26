Ernest Edward Jiggetts, 76, departed this life on Friday, Aug. 14, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Boydton, Va. by the Rev. Otha Wimbush, pastor, and the Rev. Tony W. Cozart officiating.
Mr. Jiggetts was born Oct. 1, 1943, to the late McKinney and Mary Jiggetts in Mecklenburg County, Va.
Ernest was baptized and joined Jerusalem United Church of Christ in the Palmer Springs community of Boydton, Va.
Ernest was a hard worker. He was employed with Envelope Development Company and was in the workforce for 50 years until he retired and moved back home to North Carolina. Ernest enjoyed time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Hargrove and Clara Hargrove; and five brothers, James Jiggetts, Thomas Jiggetts, Jacob Jiggetts, Eddie Jiggetts, and Frank Jiggetts.
Those left to cherish his memory include, two sisters, Priscilla Hargrove of Macon and Rosa Alston of Warrenton; one brother, John T. Jiggetts (Lillie) of Warrenton; one aunt, Mollie Jiggetts of Clarksville, Va.; three special friends, George Johnson of Boydton, Va., Lawrence Burton of Macon, and Ted Seward of Warrenton; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralhomeinc.com.
