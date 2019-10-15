James Allen Moseley, 82, of Vaughan, died on Monday, Oct. 14, at Signature Health Care in Roanoke Rapids. The Rev. Ray Renn will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Vaughan Baptist Church with Masonic Graveside Rites to follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Moseley was born in Warren County to the late Wilton and Mary Frances Tucker Moseley. He was a graduate of the Littleton High School Class of 1955.
Mr. Moseley was a retired foreman for Cochrane Furniture Company, was a longtime member of Vaughan Baptist Church and a member of the Royal Heart Lodge #497 A.F.A.M.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Hamm Moseley; his sons, Robert Allen Moseley and wife, Diane, of Vaughan, and David Lynn Moseley and wife, Audrey, of Littleton; his grandchildren, Sam Moseley and wife, Elizabeth, Mary Elizabeth Moseley, Andee Moseley Stephenson and husband, Henry, and Isaac Pulley; and great-granddaughter, Sadie Moseley.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Vaughan Baptist Church Building Fund, 192 Eaton Ferry Rd., Macon, NC 27551.
The family will receive friends from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
