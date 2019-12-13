Mrs. Mary Long, 92, formerly of Warren County, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Norlina. The Rev. Lawrence Williams will officiate, and burial will follow at Norlina Memorial Gardens in Norlina.
Those left to cherish and carry on Mrs. Long’s legacy are: one daughter, Ann Long Kersey (James) of Raleigh; two sons, Bobby Long and Tony Long (Carmen), all of Bahama; three granddaughters, Tiffaney Roseboro (Travis) and Ingrid and friend, Celtis, all of Charlotte, and Ashlee and friend, Branford, of Durham; always like a grandson, William Williams of Greensboro; sisters-in-law, Marie Falcon of Richmond, Va., and Mary Vernell Long of Washington, D.C.; three brothers-in-law, Clyde T. Long, Sr. (Lillie) of Richmond, Va., Albert B. Long (Donna) of Waldorf, Md.; the two in-laws who were especially close to her heart, Janet Sledge (Leonard) and Ervin Long (Joyce); two special friends, Minnie White and Leonard Hicks; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The body will be on view from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.org.
