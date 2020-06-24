District Elder Levi Gurley, 86, of Paterson, N.J., pastor of House of Faith Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith in Paterson, departed this life on Friday, April 24.
He was born on April 12, 1934, in Louisburg to the late Jesse and Alice Alston Gurley. After his mother died, he was raised by his great-aunt, Katie Belle Foster Davis, and her husband, Anthony Davis.
Levi married Jessie Baker Gurley on Sept. 22, 1955, at Green Funeral Parlor in Warrenton. Shortly thereafter they moved to Philadelphia, Pa., before migrating to Paterson.
His devoted wife of 64 years, Jessie, took wings and followed her husband in death on May 11.
He leaves to cherish his memories four daughters, Lady Gwendolyn Gurley Maxwell and her husband, Pastor Kenneth Maxwell, of Davenport, Iowa; Dr. Chanie Gurley Peterson and her husband, Joseph Peterson, of Teaneck, N.J.; Lenora Gurley Taylor of Matteson, Ill.; and Hilda Gurley of Charlotte; eight grandchildren, Jermaine, Kendra and her husband, Gabriel, Myron, LeRena, Nigel, Gabriel, Bryce and Adrianna; a godson, Miguel; nine sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law; the House of Faith Church family; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also surviving are many people who came to Christ under his ministry and those who have continued to support his ministry.
A graveside ceremony and burial will be private at Perry’s Missionary Baptist Church in Louisburg. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Paterson and in Warrenton.
Arrangements are by Richardson Funeral Home of Louisburg.
